Temple throngs with devout

On the occasion of Vykunta Ekadasi special puja, Pallaki Seva was organised at Sri Kodandarama Swamy Devalayam Chatrinaka on Monday.
Thousands of devotees from surrounding areas visited the temple and had darshan. Temple trustees Kompally Bharadwaj, Kompally Naveen Kumar looked over the arrangements. State Youth Congress Spokesperson S P Kranthi Kumar visited the temple and performed special puja on the occasion.
7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT