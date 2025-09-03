TGCSB, IIIT-H launch Vyuha Labs for cyber innovation

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) and the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday and launched Vyuha Labs - Cyber Innovation Hub housed at IIIT Hyderabad.

With a focus on fostering innovation, research, and entrepreneurship, the Cyber Innovation Hub will nurture early-stage ideas into scalable products that can strengthen Telangana’s cyber resilience and contribute to India’s digital security ecosystem. This is aimed at driving collaborative programs in research, training, innovation, and capacity building in the field of cybersecurity. Telangana DGP Dr Jitender, who inaugurated the hub, said, “It will serve as a unique platform, bringing together start-ups, academia, and industry to co-develop advanced solutions for combating cybercrime and enhancing cybersecurity.”

The DGP said that the collaboration will cover incubation and start-ups, research and innovation, and industry-academia collaboration. He highlighted that cybercrime is one of the fastest-evolving threats of our times, and tackling it requires collective innovation, collaboration, and forward-looking solutions. He added that initiatives like Vyuha Labs will not only strengthen Telangana’s digital security but also serve as a model for the rest of the country.

Shikha Goel, Director of TGCSB, emphasised the importance of innovation-led solutions to counter rapidly evolving cybercrime threats. She highlighted that Telangana has been at the forefront of cybercrime enforcement and that this hub will provide the necessary ecosystem for building sustainable and scalable digital safety tools.

Prof Sandeep Shukla, Director, IIIT Hyderabad, noted that cybersecurity is not just a technological issue but also a societal one. He stressed the role of academic institutions in creating knowledge, talent, and research-driven solutions and expressed confidence that Vyuha Labs would accelerate impactful innovations to safeguard citizens and enterprises alike.

The hub, which is spread across over 3,000 sq ft, is equipped with specialised tools and infrastructure dedicated to the cyber domain, making it a unique initiative in the policing ecosystem.