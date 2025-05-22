Live
TGPCB holds competitions on conserving environment
Hyderabad: To commemorate World Environment Day, Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) conducted drawing and painting competitions for school children under three groups that is for Primary, Secondary and High School at TGPCB and Jawahar Bal Bhavan Auditorium on Wednesday.
According to officials, over 200 students showcased their creativity through paintings and drawings aimed at raising awareness about protecting the Earth. Their artwork addressed various forms of pollution—including land, water, air, and plastic—as well as emphasized the importance of conserving energy and water, and promoting green cover through tree plantation.
The winners in each category will be awarded prizes during a programme which will be conducted by TGPCB at Sanathnagar head office on June 5.