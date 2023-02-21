The Antora Teach For Change Annual Fundraiser draws good response

Hyderabad: City-based NGO, Antora Teach for Change organized an Annual Fund raiser 2023 event in collaboration with Shaadi by Marriott Bonvoy. The event was a huge success, raising funds and awareness for Teach For Change Trust, which is dedicated to providing quality education to underprivileged children.

Brahmachari Chaitanya, Co-Founder, and CEO of Teach For Change Trust, said, "The greatest injustice in our country today is that a child's access to quality education depends on their social status or family's income. We are fighting this injustice to provide quality education to children studying in government schools with flagship volunteer programs and smart classrooms."

Actor & Founder of Teach For Change, Lakshmi Manchu said, "It is absolutely overwhelming to see the continued support of politicians, actors, and corporates. It is beautiful how everyone works cohesively toward this event.

I'm grateful for all the support. We raise the bar with every passing year, and then with renewed fervour we get to the task at hand. Quality education is the only form of empowerment, we want to ensure a secured future for our children."