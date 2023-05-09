‘The Kerala Story’, an alert to parents on evil designs of terror outfits: BJP

Hyderabad: The 'Kerala Story' film gives a message, cautions parents and society to defeat the evil designs of terror organisations operating through their front-men to lure and brainwash innocent Hindu and Christian girls as part of 'Love Jihad."

Addressing a joint media conference, along with BJP OBC Morcha national president and MP Dr K Laxman, after viewing the movie here on Monday, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, "the terror outfit ISIS is not only confining its evil designs to Kerala, but also trying to spread across the country to bring Hindu and Christian girls into its fold, and Telangana is no exception to it," he added.

Bandi said incidents of Love Jihad have also been happening in the Telugu States. He expressed concerns over some from Saudis coming and marrying minor girls in the Old City. He appealed to Muslim women to reflect on such issues, while charging that Kerala is being run by an arrogant chief minister and the Communists have no faith in the nation.

Bandi claimed that Bajrang Dal-like institutions are trying to save Hindu girls from the evil designs of terror outfits. There have been concerted efforts to encourage terrorism to de-stabilise the country and disturb its peace and tranquility.

He expressed concern over some parents being unrelenting when members of the Hindu Vahini and Bajrang Dal alerted them of possible trapping of their daughters. "On the contrary they are filing cases for cautioning them. The Hindu Vahini and Bajrang Dal or BJP activists are working for Hindu Dharma, society and the country and against the designs of evil forces.

The Karimnagar MP said such activities were curtailed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.

Bandi said the producer and director of the film had invited him to the Hindu Ekta Yatra. He asked people to see ‘The Kerala Story’, made to create awareness without eyeing to make money or fame.

He alleged that shelters were being given to those who have links with terror entities. Bandi asked the State government to give tax exemption to ‘The Kerala Story’.

Dr Laxman said the film is an eye-opener for political parties. “People should be cautious about terror organisations and teach a lesson to those extending political and legal support to them. It is not an entertainment film. Asking the CM to give tax exemption to the film, he asked, "Does KCR need evidence for the incidents shown in Kerala Story?"