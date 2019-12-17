Today last day for Haj online application filing

Nampally: Telangana State Haj Committee chairman, Mohammed Masiullah Khan has informed that the last date to apply Haj Online Application forms is December 17. He also informed that the intending Haj pilgrims who have not applied till now for online Haj application forms may submit their application through online from the website of Haj Committee of India, www.hajcommittee.gov.in.

Masiullah Khan requested the intending Haj pilgrims to bring necessary documents such as passports, bank proof, address proof, passport size photos with white background along with debit or credit card to pay the online Haj Application Form processing fee.

TSHC Assistant Executive Officer, Irfan Shareef said that the intending Haj pilgrims must have machine readable passport with the expiry date of January 20, 2021 for applying the Online Haj Application form for Haj-2020. For further Haj related information the intending Haj pilgrims can contact official website www.telanganastatehajcommittee.com.