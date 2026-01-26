Top cop urges students to overcome instant gratification

Hyderabad: St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, celebrated Annual Day on Friday. Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), was the chief guest at the event.

Addressing the students, Joel Davis urged them to set goals and resist the temptations of immediate gratification, citing the Stanford Marshmallow experiment as a lesson in discipline.

He cautioned the student community to remain vigilant regarding the dangers of anonymity in the online sphere, advocating for a responsible, respectful, and inclusive digital presence. He noted that while their journeys may face challenges, managing temptations and maintaining a greater goal are vital to success.

guest of honour Annie Vijaya, Director of WE Hub, encouraged excellence through curiosity, courage and continuous learning. She invited students to join the WE-Enable student programme to foster entrepreneurship. Principal Uma Joseph presented the annual report, highlighting the college’s DBT Star Status and a grant of Rs 58 lakh for research. A total of 94 prizes were awarded for academic excellence, concluding with a dance tribute to Indian farmers.