Trade unions vent ire against Centre over MGNREGA; protests on Dec 22

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Trade unions and workers’ organisations across the country have announced nationwide protests on 22 December 2025, to defend the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and safeguard workers’ rights. The call for action comes amid growing concerns over the weakening of social security measures and the need to protect the livelihood of millions of rural and urban workers.

According to organisers, the protests will highlight issues such as inadequate budgetary allocations for MGNREGA, delays in wage payments, and attempts to dilute the scheme’s provisions. They argue that MGNREGA has been a lifeline for rural households, ensuring guaranteed employment and providing economic stability, particularly during times of distress. The demonstrations will also focus on broader workers’ rights, including demands for fair wages, social security, and protection against precarious employment.

Leaders of the movement stated that the protests would be held in all states, with participation from farmers’ groups, rural workers, and urban labour unions. They emphasised that the Central Government must recognise the importance of MGNREGA not only as a poverty alleviation programme but also as a tool for strengthening grassroots democracy and empowering marginalised communities.

The unions have urged the government to increase funding for the scheme, ensure timely disbursement of wages, and expand its scope to meet the rising demand for employment. They also called for stronger enforcement of labour laws to safeguard workers in both the organised and unorganised sectors.

Organisers expressed confidence that the 22 December protests would send a strong message to policymakers about the need to prioritise workers’ welfare and uphold the constitutional commitment to social justice. They reiterated that defending MGNREGA is essential for protecting the rights and dignity of millions of working people across India.