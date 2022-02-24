Traffic violators get challan relief

Hyderabad: Good news for all those who have not yet cleared their pending vehicle challans in Greater Hyderabad. According to an official release, the traffic police of tri-commissionerates -- Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda -- will give a one-time discount to all those having pending challans for various traffic violations.

This gesture is taking into account the economic hardships faced by people during the last two years due to the Covid pandemic. The release said from March 1 to March 31, autos and two-wheelers will have to pay 25 per cent of the total challan amount pending against them.

The department has decided to waive off 75 per cent of the challans. The push-carts and petty vendors should pay only 20 per cent of their fine and the remaining 80 per cent will be waived off.

Almost 85 per cent of the pending challans are of 2-wheelers and autos. Similarly, for the light motor vehicle (LMV), cars, SUVs and heavy vehicles, the owners should pay only 50 per cent of their challan amount and the remaining 50 per cent will be waived off.

The RTC drivers should pay 30 per cent of their challan while 70 per cent will be waived off.