TRESA seeks payment of election honorarium

Hyderabad: The representatives of Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association (TRESA) appealed to the Finance department special secretary Krishna Bhaskar to pay the pending bills of the revenue employees.

The TRESA representatives urged the officials that the election honorarium should also be paid to the employees who are on election duty while receiving salary through Pay and Accounts. Various types of bills such as vehicle bills, supplementary salary bills, medical bills submitted by the employees working in the revenue department of the state in the last financial year should be sanctioned immediately, they said.

The representatives further said that the rejected bills should be reconciled and the employees receiving salary through pay and accounts should be paid their dues for taking part in the election duties. TRESA president Vanga Ravinder Reddy, general secretary K Gautam Kumar and others appealed to Finance department special secretary Krishna Bhaskar as the chief secretary of Finance department Ramakrishna Rao was on leave.

The association members said that the officials responded positively to this. The officer promised to pass the bills and directed the concerned officials to pay the election honorarium to the employees who are getting wages through Pay and Accounts.