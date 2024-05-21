  • Menu
One killed, two injured in basement collapse in Delhi

A 22-year-old man died while two others sustained injuries when the basement of a building they were digging collapsed in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area, an official said on Tuesday.

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man died while two others sustained injuries when the basement of a building they were digging collapsed in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area, an official said on Tuesday.

After getting information about the incident on Monday, a police team rushed to the spot and found that during the digging of a basement, mud and other material fell on three persons leading to the death of one of them.

"Tulsa was declared brought dead by the doctors while two others, Prabhu (32) and his wife Gulab Bai (26), are undergoing treatment at a hospital," said a senior police official.

"A case has been registered under sections 288, 304A and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway," the official added.

