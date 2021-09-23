TRS govt working for sand mafia, alleges Kodandaram

Hyderabad: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder-president Prof M Kodandaram on Wednesday slammed the TRS government, alleging that it was working for sand mafia and land sharks in the State.

Speaking to the here, he said while the CM was at his camp office Pragathi Bhavan, all the Opposition parties were at Indira Park fighting for solution of problems faced by people of the State.

He said the State was witnessing a health crisis, adding that lives of several people were lost due to Covid.

He alleged that the CM was coming up with several black laws in response to their fight for the fulfilment of demands, while claiming that the Dharani portal was helping only the rich. "Nobody was aware of those who received the Dharani applications.

The TJS leader demanded the State to give pattas to all Podu land possessors. He charged that the State was not able to rehabilitate those who lost lands.

He said the suicides of unemployed youth were growing due to lack of jobs. He said the party would launch a legal fight on unemployment with support of all parties.