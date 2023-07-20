TS all set to launch deworming campaign today

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to launch a massive deworming campaign by distributing Albendazole tablets to approximately 99 lakh students across the State, effectively combating worm infestations among children from Thursday on the occasion of National Deworming Day.

The distribution drive, spearheaded by the Health Minister T Harish Rao, is aimed to fortify the health and well-being of children in the age group of 1 to 19 years. The inauguration ceremony would take place at Madapati Hanumantha Rao Girls High School, Narayanaguda in the city, symbolising the State’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the health of its future leaders.

Recognising the significance of accessibility, the government has arranged for a follow-up deworming program on July 27, catering to students who may not be able to partake in the distribution event on Thursday due to any unforeseen circumstances. Last year’s successful distribution to 96.47 lakh people inspired the government to intensify its efforts further, resulting in a notable increase of 2.5 lakh beneficiaries this year.

The comprehensive deworming programme would extend its reach to encompass Anganwadis, public and private primary and high schools, as well as inter colleges. Out-of-school children would also be prioritised, with Albendazole tablets being made available at Anganwadi centres, owing to the dedicated efforts of Asha workers and Anganwadi helpers. To ensure the seamless execution of this laudable campaign, the State government has already undertaken the special training of 41,337 teachers and 35,700 Anganwadis.

Experts emphasise the critical need to address worm infestations, particularly roundworms, which infiltrate children’s bodies through various avenues such as contaminated environments, water, unsanitary practices, consumption of undercooked meat, and pet contact. These infestations can lead to severe health issues, including malnutrition, anemia, stunted physical and mental growth, and chronic stomach ailments.

Recognising the early indicators of worm infestations, such as cravings for sweet foods, frequent stomach aches, excessive hunger, headaches, soil consumption, and tick growth on the scalp, the government aims to mitigate these risks through the administration of Albendazole tablets, a proven and widely utilized preventive measure.

The recommended dosage for children in different age groups is as follows:

♦ 1-2 years: Half a tablet, powdered and mixed with water.

♦ 2-3 years: One tablet, powdered and mixed with water.

♦ 3-19 years: Swallow the tablet whole.

Teachers will supervise the entire administration process to ensure safety and effectiveness, with tablets not given to students on an empty stomach. Although Albendazole tablets are generally well-tolerated with minimal side effects, students with heavy worm burdens may experience symptoms like lethargy and vomiting. This ambitious initiative reflects the government’s deep commitment to the health and well-being of its young citizens, paving the way for a healthier, brighter, and more prosperous future for the state.