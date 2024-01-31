TS govt cancels land allotment to BRS MP's pharma company

Hyderabad: In a major decision, the State government cancelled the allotment of 15 acres of land to a charitable organisation co-founded by Hetero Pharma Group chairman and Rajya Sabha MP Dr B Pardhasaradhi Reddy. The government on Tuesday issued the orders scrapping the previous government’s approval to give the government land at a throwaway price to the pharmaceutical company.

The High Court already found fault with the previous Telangana government for allotting the land, contrary to its own policy, to the organisation, the Sai Sindhu Foundation, at an annual lease rent of Rs 1.5 lakh. The court made serious observations that the government acted in an arbitrary and unreasonable manner that goes against its own policy and directed it to take a relook.

The officials said that the government implemented the court judgement and issued the orders to cancel the land allotment to the corporate company in the name of organising social programmes. The officials added that the total cost of the lands in the open market was not less than Rs 100 crore, but the previous government allotted the land without considering its value. Several social organisations raised strong objections to the allotment of the land to a multi-crore pharma company.