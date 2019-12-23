Trending :
TS Govt Whip opens free health camp in Sainagar Colony

Serilingampally MLA and Government Whip Arekapudi Gandhi and local Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud inaugurated a free health camp in Sainagar Colony...

Allwyn Colony: Serilingampally MLA and Government Whip Arekapudi Gandhi and local Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud inaugurated a free health camp in Sainagar Colony here on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Gandhi stated that it was a matter of pleasure that Apollo Hospital had volunteered to hold the camp. He complimented the hospital team. Doctors Manisha, Shiva Kumar, Vasudharani, Prudviraj, Saidulu, Venkatesh conducted BP, diabetes and eye tests. The chief guests also underwent some tests.

Among those present at the camp were TRS division president Jilla Ganesh, ward member Kasinath Yadav, party leaders Nimmala Ramakrishna Goud, Shivraj Goud, Poshetty, Rajesh Chandra, Anji Reddy, Nagaraju, Raghu, Subba Rao, Umesh, Rajeshwar Rao and Lakshmi Kumari.

