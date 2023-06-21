  • Menu
TS Martyrs' memorial to be inaugurated on Thursday

Hyderabad: Telangana Government is likely to make some announcements for the welfare of the families of those who had become martyrs in the struggle for separate state.

The Chief Minister who would be inaugurating the martyrs memorial on Thursday will roll out the sops and will felicitate the mother of Srikantha Chary’s mother Shankaramma and few others. The possibility of nominating her for the legislative council under Governors quota is also not ruled out, party sources said. KCR had invited her to participate in the inauguration of the martyrs memorial.

