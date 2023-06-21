Live
- Pooja Hegde on sharing screen space with Big B: ‘Watching this legend at work’
- TS Martyrs' memorial to be inaugurated on Thursday
- ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Falaq Naaz gets chosen as the first captain
- Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim welcome baby boy
- Mindfulness and Well-being Experts Who Inspire Transformation
- AI Teddy Bears to read children bedtime stories in future
- Social justice is in Religious ideology is out! Karnataka elections show the way
- 30-Year-Old Became First Transgender Advocate Of Karnataka
- Healthy breakfast options to fuel your yoga practice
- Yoga a solution to major health concerns
TS Martyrs' memorial to be inaugurated on Thursday
Highlights
Telangana Government is likely to make some announcements for the welfare of the families
Hyderabad: Telangana Government is likely to make some announcements for the welfare of the families of those who had become martyrs in the struggle for separate state.
The Chief Minister who would be inaugurating the martyrs memorial on Thursday will roll out the sops and will felicitate the mother of Srikantha Chary’s mother Shankaramma and few others. The possibility of nominating her for the legislative council under Governors quota is also not ruled out, party sources said. KCR had invited her to participate in the inauguration of the martyrs memorial.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS