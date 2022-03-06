TS police attach highest priority to women safety

Hyderabad: Mahatma Gandhi had once said that India will be free when the women feel safe to walk in the streets of India in the midnight." For the future generation of leaders of this country, Gandhi Ji had already set a very strong agenda on Women Safety.

The Government of Telangana, immediately upon the formation of the new state implemented a slew of initiatives towards strengthening of safety and security of its citizens. Women and Children related issues were given top priority.

SHE TEAMS INITIATIVE

The SHE Teamsis a deterrent force against eve teasing in public places and other emerging cybercrimes. It is focussed on making the public spaces of the State safer for women to go about their life. These units are tasked with taking both pro-active and complaint-based action against any sexual harassment case. In view of transformational changes in expectations of our citizens, the government has also taken steps to ensure that SHE Teams services can be accessed using multiple channels.

The HAWK EYEAPP

As a part of Citizen Friendly and Responsive Policing, Telangana Police launched the Hawk Eye App in 2015. The app is available for Android and IOS users. The Hawk Eye App, which is a single window police service delivery application, empowers users to connect with the police establishment seamlessly, digitally. The APP has over 0.5 million downloads since its inception.

BHAROSA CENTRE

Another women and child facing initiative that has been of great help to victims of Sexual Violence is the Bharosa Centre. Victims approaching BHAROSA have unhindered access to all the support services that they need to overcome their abusive and oppressive circumstances and lead a joyful life thereafter.The flagship centre of this initiative, the Hyderabad Bharosa Centre operating out of HACA Bhavan also has a POSCO Court within its premises.

Dial 100/112 Mechanism

The Dial 100 Software with TS COPS ERPsoftware platform enables seamless and easy information availability across multiple devises and all levels in real time. Through TS COPS, Dial 100 call information is relayed to the length and breadth of police force. Officers across the hierarchy are made aware in close to real time of all serious complaints.

Periodic satisfaction surveys have shownthat citizens have rated their Dial 100 Calling Experience at consistently over 97%. Women Safety in public and private spaces has continued to be among the higher priority items under the overall Law and Order Agenda.This continuous focus has enabled Hyderabad to retain its position among one of the safest cities in the country, year on year. With the active support of an empowered set of citizens and a passionate and empathetic police force, the State continues to work towards making the dream of Mahatma Gandhi come true across all districts and towns of Telangana.