TS roads devt moving at a fast clip: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (HRRR) of about 345 km length will change the face of the Telangana.

Addressing media here on Saturday, he said that the Centre has allocated a whopping Rs 93,656 crore for the construction of the National Highways, HRRR, five dedicated road corridors for the past seven years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come to power in 2014.

Giving details of the initiatives of the Centre on roadways infrastructure development in Telangana, he said, "The 345 km HRRR coming up at about 45km from the existing Outer Ring Road (ORR) will be completed in two phases. For which, the current construction would be of four-lane but it will have a provision to expand up to eight-lane depending on the needs in future. Two implementation units, one in Gajwale and another in Kamareddy are established. During the construction phase, the HRR would provide 4.85 crore man-days. Besides, it would give a fillip to the establishment of industrial complexes, IT centres, logistic parks, recreation facilities, commercial construction, malls and complexes and residential areas. It will provide connectivity to people of the district as well as tourists, and generate employment and livelihood opportunities in lakhs," he said. The Centre has already requested the State government to establish special land acquisition units as the land acquisition progresses the construction of HRR would progress. That apart, except Pedapally district, all 32 other districts in the State have been connected to the NHs. The NH road density in Telangana has gone up from 2,511 km to 4,994 km by adding 2,483 km in the last six years alone.

Kishan Reddy said in all 77 road projects of 2,483 km have been completed in Telangana incurring an expenditure of Rs 31,6254 crore.

The expenditure on the ongoing works worth Rs 15,113 crore and the sanctioned works including the HRR has been allocated Rs 32,755 crore by the Centre. That apart, under CRIF the Centre has allocated Rs 3,314 crore, the current allocation of HRRR pegged at Rs 10,000 crore might go up. For the prevention of road accidents by constructing RUBs, ROBs and other initiatives to address the problem of 375 block spots, it had allocated Rs 850 crore.

That apart, Hyderabad-Bangaluru NH 44 would be converted into a super information roadway with six lanes. The 251-Km project DPR preparation has been completed and it will be implemented with Rs 4,750 crore.