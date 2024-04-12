TSDPS predicts average maximum temp at 39 Degree Celsius

Hyderabad : Hyderabad to get some relief from the scorching heat, on Thursday Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) forecasted that the average maximum temperature will hover between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius over the next four days.

According to the TSDPS, on Thursday, the city experienced a slight cooldown, with below-normal maximum temperatures recorded across most localities on Tuesday. By noon, temperatures dipped below 35 degrees Celsius, accompanied by intermittent appearances of cloudy skies. Also in the surrounding districts, a similar scenario was witnessed.

The weather outlook for Hyderabad predicts a partly cloudy sky over the next five days, with very light to light rains anticipated.

Additionally, rainfall is predicted in several districts, including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad, providing further respite from the prevailing dry spell.