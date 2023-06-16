TSRTC introduces T-9 ticket for women

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has introduced a new initiative aimed at alleviating the financial burden on rural and urban commuters. The corporation has unveiled the 'T-9 Ticket' for women and senior citizens travelling on the Palle Velugu bus service. This move follows the success of existing ticket options such as T-24, T-6, and F-24 tickets in Greater Hyderabad.

The 'T-9 Ticket' is specifically designed for rural and urban travellers, providing them with greater convenience. TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar officially launched the 'T-9 Ticket' at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday. Starting from June 18, this ticket will be made available to passengers through conductors on the Palle Velugu buses.

The 'T-9 Ticket' is valid for women and senior citizens travelling on rural routes, between 9 am and 6 pm. For the affordable price of Rs.100, passengers can enjoy travel within a 60-kilometre radius, in either direction. Furthermore, toll gate charges are exempted, resulting in savings ranging from Rs.20 to Rs.40 per person.

To obtain a T-9 Ticket, senior citizens aged 60 years and above need to present their Aadhaar card to the conductors for age verification. These tickets can be issued by conductors between 9 am and 4 pm and are valid within the state of Telangana.

The Palle Velugu bus service witnesses an average of 15 lakh passengers daily, with a significant portion being women and senior citizens. The introduction of the 'T-9 Ticket' by TSRTC aims to relieve their financial burdens. By paying only Rs.100, passengers can now travel within a 60-kilometre distance, benefiting from this affordable option. VC Sajjanar encourages rural and urban commuters to utilize this service and support the organization.

He also highlighted the positive response received for previously launched ticket options such as T-24, T-6, and F-24 in the Greater Hyderabad area. The successful reception of these tickets led to the introduction of the 'T-9 Ticket' for rural and urban passengers. For more information on this ticket, individuals are advised to contact the TSRTC call centre at 040-69440000 or 040-23450033.