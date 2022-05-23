TSRTC to run night rider buses on high-density routes

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) introduced night rider buses across the city in high-density routes from 10.30 pm to 5 am.

According to TSRTC, for the convenience of passengers in the city, the corporation is all set to run buses at night too. The round-the-clock service will soon be introduced from Secunderabad to Kondapur and Borabanda to Manikonda.

Currently, from Secunderabad, buses arrive and depart throughout the night, connecting Patancheru, Charminar, Central Bus Station (CBS), Afzalgunj, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Dilsukhnagar, and LB Nagar.

The timings from Secunderabad to Patancheru will be 12.15 am-1.20 am and Patancheru to Secunderabad 2.25 am-3.30 am. Secunderabad to Charminar 10.40 pm- 12.20 am, 2 am and Charminar to Secunderabad 11.25 pm-1.05 am, 2.45 am. Secunderabad to CBS 3.55 am and CBS to Secunderabad 4.45 am.

Buses to Afzalgunj, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Dilsukhnagar, and LB Nagar will be available till 4:00 am.