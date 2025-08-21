Twin reservoirs near full capacity

Hyderabad: The city’s twin reservoirs, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, are brimming with inflows following continuous rains in the catchment areas, prompting authorities to lift gates and release water into the Musi river. At Osman Sagar (Gandipet), the water level reached 1,788.60 feet (3.579 TMC) against a Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,790 feet (3.900 TMC). With 1,200 cusecs of inflow, irrigation officials lifted two gates by one foot each, releasing 220 cusecs downstream.

At Himayat Sagar, the water level stood at 1,763.00 feet (2.781 TMC), close to its FTL of 1,763.50 feet (2.970 TMC). The reservoir received 1,600 cusecs of inflow, leading to the opening of one gate to a height of three feet, releasing 1,017 cusecs of water.

Authorities have urged people living in low lying areas along the Musi river to stay alert, as more water may be discharged if the inflows continue. The healthy storage levels in both reservoirs are expected to boost Hyderabad’s water supply, while also bringing cautionary measures to manage the downstream flow.