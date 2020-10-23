Two construction workers die of electric shock in Hyderabad

Two construction workers suffered an electric shock and died at work at a construction site in Madhapur on Thursday night. They were identified as Jitender (22) and Upender (21).

The incident took place when the workers were shifting the iron rods from place to other in the building when it came in contact with live electric wire. The two workers were dead on the spot. Following the mishap, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

The police booked a case of negligence against the construction firm and launched an investigation.

Man climbs up tower as wife leaves home after a tiff

A man climbed up a tower here at Mailardevpally after his wife went to her parents' home following a quarrel with husband. The police said that the man was addicted to alcohol and return home in the inebriated state every night. He used to quarrel with his wife after which his wife left home along with their children, they added.

Meanwhile, the man complained that he approached the police appealing to help reconcile with his wife, but the latter did not assist him following which he climbed the tower.