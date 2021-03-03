Two-day Women’s Film Festival to be held by Hyderabad Film Club

Hyderabad Film Club announced about restarting of the activities in physical format from 8th March, 2021 with Women's Film Festival (on the occasion of International Women's Day) at Sri Sarathi Studios Preview Theatre, Ameerpet. Sarathi Studios and Federation of Film Societies of India collaborated with HFC for the event.



'Rallallo Neeru' of Telugu language directed by Kiranmayi Indraganti will be premiered after the inaugural function.

'The Day I Became a Woman' of Banmgla language directed by Moupia Mukherjee and 'Stand Up' of Malayalam language directed by Vidhu Vincent will be premiered on the second day. The organisers are following government norms in conducting the event.