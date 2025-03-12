Two women held for stealing idols from Vinayaka Temple

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police have successfully solved the theft case of two Panchaloha idols that were stolen from Sri Vinayaka Temple, Gurumurthy Nagar in SR Nagar on Saturday. SR Nagar police apprehended two women and recovered the stolen idols from their possession.

The police arrested Adidala Swarna Latha (29) and J Pavani (26) both residents of NBT Nagar, Road No 1 in Banjara Hills.

According to the police, in November 2018, Swarna’s brother, Andrew, passed away due to health issues and in January 2019, her brother’s son, Vivek, died by suicide. Later, in May 2019, her sister’s husband passed away due to COVID-19, and in the same month, her father, Sri Venkataratnam, died of health issues. Also, her husband, Sunil Kumar, died in a road accident.

P Venkata Ramana, ACP SR Nagar Division said that distressed by these events, she consulted a pujari (baba), who advised her that installing and worshiping God’s idols would be beneficial. Believing his words, she wanted to buy God’s idols but could not afford them due to insufficient funds. During the investigation, the stolen Panchaloha idols were recovered from the possession of the accused.