Uber launches public transport feature in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ride-hailing major Uber on Thursday announced the launch of its public transport feature on its app through a partnership with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), where riders will be able to plan their transit journey with real-time information and end-to-end directions.

After successfully launching this feature in Delhi last year, Uber's current association with HMRL and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) will allow riders to plan their commute by reviewing HMRL and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation's (TSRTC) bus service information.

"Following our successful partnership with DMRC, we're thrilled to partner with HMRL to launch our 'Public Transport' feature for powering smart mobility in Hyderabad," Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement. "This enables efficient commute options, saves riders time and money, improves the city's productivity and helps build smarter and more sustainable cities," Singh added.

The feature gives riders the chance to view detailed information like the fastest and cheapest routes, real-time schedules, arrival and departure times, estimated price and walking directions to nearby transit stops to make the smartest possible journey choices.

The company will also have the option of customising their journey by opting for ridesharing modes to help with first/last mile connectivity. "We are thrilled to partner with Uber to offer innovative solutions which will help Hyderabad residents plan their travel efficiently and seamlessly," said NVS Reddy, Managing Director, HMRL.

Since 2019, Uber Transit Journey Planning has been introduced in more than 15 cities around the world in partnership with leading transit operators.