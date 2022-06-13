Undavalli meets KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday had a long meeting with former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar of Andhra Pradesh and political strategist Prashant Kishor at Pragati Bhavan. Though it is not known what transpired between KCR and Undavalli, speculations are rife that KCR discussed his proposal to float a new national-level political party and sought his suggestions.

It is also being speculated that KCR has asked him to be the face of party in Andhra Pradesh.

It may be mentioned here that Undavalli, who was close to AICC president Sonia Gandhi and was a Congress MP from Rajamahendravaram, resigned from the Congress when the party had decided to bifurcate the state. He is now an independent political analyst and is not associated with any party.

It is being said that Prashant Kishor presented the latest constituency survey reports to KCR. It is learnt that issues that should form part of the agenda for the proposed national party – Bharat Rashtra Samithi - were also discussed. The main issue before KCR now is how to grab national attention and convince all regional parties to support him in his efforts to defeat the BJP-led government at the Centre.

According to party sources, the recent advertisement campaign at national level by certain TV channels and print media had helped them to become familiar in the Hindi heartland.

People now easily recognise KCR, they feel. The party, they said, would continue to focus on getting a greater share in media both in news and through publicity campaign as well as through social media.