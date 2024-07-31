‘Unified approach needed to support domestic violence victims’

Hyderabad: A coordination meeting on ‘domestic violence’ was conducted on Monday by the Women and Children Safety Wing (W&CSW), with representatives from SHE Teams, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, Sakhi Centre, and Bharosa Centre. The primary focus of discussions was to enhance coordination and develop effective measures to address and prevent domestic violence.

The meeting aimed to coordinate efforts and enhance support systems for victims of domestic violence, ensuring comprehensive and timely assistance.

At the meeting, W&CSW DCP Srujana Karnam emphasised the importance of collaborative discussions on domestic violence. She involved district welfare officers from Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy districts, along with representatives from the Sakhi Centres and the Centre for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW).

She highlighted the need for a unified approach to support victims and ensure their safety through strengthened mechanisms and prompt responses.

The meeting underscored the commitment of the Cyberabad police and associated welfare organisations to tackle domestic violence comprehensively. The collaborative efforts aim to create a safer environment for all, ensuring that victims receive the necessary support and justice.

Representatives from the Bharosa centres said domestic violence includes any form suffered by a person from a relative. Typically, it is suffered by a woman on account of a male member of her family or relatives. The abuse is not necessarily physical; it extends to verbal, emotional, sexual, and economic spheres, leaving her shattered and unable to stand up for her rights.

Many laws were enacted to curb domestic violence, beginning with the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1861, which made the act of giving and receiving dowry a crime.

The most recent law is the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act (PWDVA) of 2005, a civil law that broadened the definition of domestic violence.