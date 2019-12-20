Trending :
United Christmas celebrations held in HB Colony First Phase Grounds

Kapra: United Christmas celebrations were held on a grand note in HB Colony First Phase Grounds on Friday. Health Minister Eatala Rajender was the chief guest. He said Christmas was celebrated all over the world.

He lauded state government for distributing gifts to Christians. MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy, Minority Vice Chairman Shankar, Food Commissioner Oruganti Anand, Corporator Pannala Devender Reddy, Uppal Constituency Minority President MK Badruddin, Vanjari Praveen and others were present.

