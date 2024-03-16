UoH invites applications

Hyderabad: The Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL), University of Hyderabad, on Friday invited applications for the various one-year diploma programmes offered through blended mode.

According to UoH officials, these courses include one-year duration programmes offered for the benefit of graduates as add-on programme at the PG level in business management, project management, cyber laws, forensic science, library automation networking, communicative English, infection prevention control, community eye health, and other skill up-gradation programmes jointly with NIRD, ICAR-NAARM, BSNL-RTTC, Truth Labs, IFCAI, LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), and Team Lease Edtech. Students who are already pursuing their full-time courses can also join these programmes simultaneously.