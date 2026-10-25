Uttam invites defence industry to invest in TG

Hyderabad: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday invited India’s defence and aerospace industry to invest, innovate, manufacture and expand in Telangana, highlighting Hyderabad’s established ecosystem of global aerospace companies, defence public sector undertakings, research institutions and specialised manufacturing units.

Addressing the curtain-raiser event for Raksha Expo 2026, the Minister said Telangana was well-positioned to contribute to India’s ambition of strengthening indigenous defence capabilities, expanding domestic manufacturing and building globally competitive industrial supply chains.

The expo will be held from December 7 to 9 at Bharat Future City as part of the Invest Telangana Global Summit. The event brought together the leadership of more than 90 domestic and international companies from the defence, aerospace, space and internal security sectors, along with senior military officers, DRDO representatives, industry leaders and foreign consular representatives. He highlighted Hyderabad’s strong industrial base, citing the presence of Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Airbus and Safran, alongside Indian companies such as Tata Advanced Systems, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and numerous specialised component manufacturers.

The Minister mentioned the Tata-Boeing aerospace partnership at Adibatla, which manufactures Apache helicopter fuselages, and the Tata-Lockheed Martin partnership in aerospace structures as examples of Telangana’s integration into global defence supply chains.

He also highlighted Safran’s investments in advanced aero-engine component manufacturing and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, including plans related to Rafale engine servicing. “Telangana has a strong foundation across the aerospace and defence value chain,” he said, emphasising the contribution of research institutions, established manufacturers and emerging enterprises to the sector’s growth.