Vaikunta Ekadashi celebrated with fervour at BH Hare Krishna temple

Hyderabad: The Hare Krishna Golden Temple in Banjara Hills resonated with devotion and divine joy on Tuesday as Vaikunta Ekadashi was celebrated in a spiritually uplifting atmosphere. The temple premises were filled with the sounds of Vedic chants and bhajans as thousands of devotees gathered to mark one of the most significant days in the Vaishnava calendar.

The auspicious festival commemorates the transcendental occasion when Lord Sri Vishnu personally welcomed his exalted devotee, Sri Nammalwar, into Vaikunta. This event is regarded as a major milestone in the Sri Vaishnava tradition, representing the moment the Lord’s boundless love and divine blessings manifest in their fullest glory for his devotees.

To facilitate the massive influx of worshippers, the temple opened its doors in the early hours of Tuesday, providing a rare opportunity for the sacred Vaikunta Dwara Darshan.

The first darshan through the “gate to heaven” was offered to Vishwaguru Srila Prabhupada. Following this, devotees were blessed with the darshan of Swayambhu Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Sri Radha Govinda, who were exquisitely adorned in the special Lakshmi Narayana Alankara.

The celebration included grand Vishesha Sevas, including special aratis and stotram recitals that continued throughout the day. Temple officials noted that the orderly arrangements allowed for a smooth flow of pilgrims, ensuring that everyone could partake in the spiritual experience without disruption.