AAP Village Head Shot Dead At Amritsar Wedding, Punjab Reels From Another High-Profile Killing

Punjab witnessed another brazen act of violence on Sunday when Aam Aadmi Party leader and village sarpanch Jarmal Singh was shot dead during a wedding celebration in Amritsar district. The incident has intensified concerns over rising crime in the state, coming just weeks after the murder of a kabaddi player in Mohali.

Jarmal Singh, 50, who served as the sarpanch of Valtoha village in Tarn Taran district, was attending a wedding at a well-known resort near the Verka bypass when two unidentified men allegedly opened fire at him. Eyewitnesses said the attackers caught Singh off guard while he was enjoying the function and shot him at close range. Initial findings suggest he was hit in the head.

The assailants reportedly entered the venue posing as wedding guests and were dressed in formal attire. The killing occurred in the presence of several guests, including AAP MLA Sarwan Singh Dhun, who was also attending the event.

The incident has drawn parallels with the recent killing of kabaddi player and promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh, also known as Rana Balachauria, who was shot dead in Mohali on December 15 during a tournament. That murder took place in a public setting, close to a police station, and in full view of spectators. Police have said there is no confirmed link between the two cases so far.

Recounting the events, MLA Sarwan Singh Dhun said he and Jarmal Singh had been together at the wedding shortly before the shooting. After Dhun went inside the hall for lunch, Singh remained seated outside with other guests. Moments later, gunshots were heard, and Singh was found critically injured before being rushed to hospital.

The MLA also revealed that Jarmal Singh had been receiving extortion threats prior to his death and had lodged a police complaint in this regard at the Valtoha police station. Action had reportedly been taken against some individuals based on his complaint, though further details were not immediately available.

Police officials said a detailed investigation has been launched using both technical surveillance and human intelligence to identify and apprehend the attackers. Authorities have assured that efforts are underway to trace those responsible and bring them to justice, as the killing has sent shockwaves across the region.