VH presents prizes to winners at Bathukamma Kunta

Hyderabad: The Amberpet Devasthana Seva Samithi organised several events at Bathukamma Kunta on the occasion of the Saddula Bathukamma festival. Government Advisor V Hanumantha Rao attended the event as the chief guest and presented prizes to the winners of the celebrations. Cash prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 4,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 were awarded to the participants securing first, second, third, fourth and fifth places, respectively.

The prizes were distributed by PCC Secretary Shambhula Srikanth Goud and Khairatabad District Mahila Congress president Shambhula Usha Sri Srikanth Goud.

Former corporator Pulla Narayana Swamy and members of the Amberpet Devasthana Seva Samithi committee also attended the programme.

The celebrations highlighted the cultural and traditional significance of Bathukamma, Telangana’s floral festival, which brings women and communities together in a spirit of devotion and festivity.