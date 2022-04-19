Vikarabad sees sudden hailstorm

Hyderabad: Residents of Parigi, Vikarabad were taken by surprise after a sudden hailstorm followed by showers lashed on Monday.

Various areas of the district also witnessed light showers and hailstorm for about 30 minutes.

"After a few minutes of sudden light rains, we suddenly saw marble-sized hail falling from the sky, we were surprised as in such high temperature there could be hailstorm," said a resident Sri Kumar from Vikarabad.

The highest maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees celsius was recorded at Charala in Adilabad and the lowest minimum temperature of 22.4 degrees celsius was recorded at Nagaram in Vikarabad, according to the IMD Department.

While meteorologists attributed hailstorms to thunderstorm activity, said that due to high humidity and mercury level there may be hailstorm.