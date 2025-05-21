Water Board MD inspects sewer project

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Water Board, Managing Director, Ashok Reddy, inspected the ongoing Zone-3 Sewer Network Project works that have been undertaken for the modernisation of the sewage system.

During the inspection, how to carry out the tunnelling works on the Tolichowki Flyover main road without any hindrance was discussed, and it was estimated that it would not be easy to carry out the works as there is heavy traffic on this main road every day. It was suggested that the works should be completed during the rainy season so that people should not face any problems due to the tunnelling works being carried out at a depth of about eight to 11 meters.

The MD stated that while carrying out the tunnelling works, they should coordinate with the GHMC, Transco, Hyderabad Water Board, and O and M officials. They should wear proper barricades and protective equipment while undertaking the work and follow safety standards. He also advised the officials to immediately complete road repairs in the areas where the pipe expansion work has been completed.

He emphasised that proposals should be submitted outlining how the underground tunnelling work on the road leading to the nearby Seven Tombs can be carried out without compromising the structural integrity of the surrounding residential houses. Later, the MD inspected the pipeline expansion work which is in progress in the lines and surrounding areas.