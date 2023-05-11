Live
Weather alert: Isolated rains in Hyderabad and Telangana today and tomorrow
Highlights
Telangana State Development Planning Society in coordination with IMD , Hyderabad alerted Light to Moderate Rain/Thundershowers are expected at Isolated places upto Tomorrowin the state.
Telangana State Development Planning Society in coordination with IMD , Hyderabad alerted Light to Moderate Rain/Thundershowers are expected at Isolated places upto Tomorrowin the state. Thereafter, dry weather is expected for the next 2 days.
In the GHMC area , Light Rain/Thundershowers are expected at Isolated places today and tomorrow. Dry weather is expected for next two days.
Temperature Forecast: Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 39degree celcius to 45oC, while the Minimum temperatures to be in the range of 26oC to 29 degree Celsius. Eom
