Weather alert: Isolated rains in Hyderabad and Telangana today and tomorrow

Representational image
Telangana State Development Planning Society in coordination with IMD , Hyderabad alerted Light to Moderate Rain/Thundershowers are expected at Isolated places upto Tomorrowin the state.

In the GHMC area , Light Rain/Thundershowers are expected at Isolated places today and tomorrow. Dry weather is expected for next two days.

Temperature Forecast: Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 39degree celcius to 45oC, while the Minimum temperatures to be in the range of 26oC to 29 degree Celsius. Eom

