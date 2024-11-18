Will not allow demolition of houses of the poor: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said the Chief Minister should focus on building houses for the poor. He said, “Since Revanth Reddy became Chief Minister not a single house has been constructed.”

Addressing media after Basti Nidra in the Music catchment area on Sunday, he said, “Instead, the homes of the poor are being demolished. This is not justice, Revanth Reddy; a change in approach is needed. We will not allow a single house to be demolished, even if a hundred bulldozers are used. I urge Revanth Reddy, as both a Union Minister and State Party President, to reconsider the house demolition programme. My suggestion is for him to abandon the idea of demolishing homes and instead build retaining walls on both sides of the Musi River to protect the houses of the poor."

He said that he does not know how much power and resources the Revanth government has, but will Sonia Gandhi allocates Rs 1. 5 lakh crores for Musi beautification? Will Rahul Gandhi provide it?

“Additionally, the Musi beautification initiative should include financial support for poor women who work at home. Therefore, we request the Revanth government to withdraw the plan to demolish houses belonging to the poor. The Chief Minister should prioritise protecting the people. Can we really talk about demolishing homes with bulldozers while disregarding the pain and suffering it causes?,” he added.

“The BJP is not against the beautification of Musi; we support building as many retaining walls as necessary. While invaders have occupied parts of Musi, we urge protection for those areas without destroying the dwellings of poor individuals.

Revanth Reddy should remember that these homes were built by the poor during the previous Congress government, which represents the spirit of democracy and the Indiramma initiative,” he highlighted.