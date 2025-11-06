Will not tolerate any laxity, Hyd top cop tells officials

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, on November 5, conducted a crucial review meeting with senior police officers and SHOs at TGICCC Auditorium, Banjara Hills. Emphasising the importance of ‘Basic Policing’, he warned that strict action will be taken against any negligence or actions tarnishing the police system's image.

Sajjanar outlined priority areas, including law and order maintenance, crime control, community engagement, technology adoption and human resource management through a detailed PowerPoint presentation.

He urged officers to perform their duties with full commitment, discipline and a passion for policing, warning SHOs that they bear full responsibility for incidents within their jurisdiction.

Highlighting the risks of ignoring minor crimes, he stressed rigorous investigation and technical analysis of every case. Sajjanar also talked about leveraging advanced technology, including AI, to expedite investigations and enhance policing effectiveness. The meeting reinforced the goal of elevating Telangana and Hyderabad Police’s reputation nationwide.

The meeting was attended by Additional CP (Crime) M Srinivas, Joint CP (Law & Order) Tafseer Iqbal, Joint CP (Administration) J. Parimala Hana Nutan and other senior officials, marking a significant step in strengthening policing discipline and public safety.