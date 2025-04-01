Woman farmer forgoes harvesting crop for sake of birds

Hyderabad: Despite hailing from a poor background, a woman farmer from Sangareddy Golla Sunita’s gesture to leave her entire Sunflower crop for feeding birds has not only got appreciation from villagers, but also from nearby villages.

Sunita has 28 guntas of farm land in Jharasangam mandal of Sangareddy district. She had sowed peanuts in 20 guntas and Sunflower in eight guntas. While the crop was about to yield she noticed that many birds, including parrots, sparrows and other species, were consuming the crop. Understanding hunger of birds as a mother, Sunita decided not to cut the crop and leave it for birds.

Sunita said this summer is at its peak; birds visit her field and eat the sunflower seeds. They consume water in nearby bores in the field. “Initially I thought of cutting the crop, but after seeing birds with hunger, decided to leave it for them. Feeding birds gives me immense pleasure; hence I decided to leave the crop,” she said.

Her villagers appreciated Sunita’s gesture. They said the woman had understood the pain of birds as a mother. Bird lovers hailed her gesture.