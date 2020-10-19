Woman stabbed to death by lover, brother in Hyderabad

A woman was allegedly killed by her lover and his brother on Saturday night her at Rein Bazar of Old City. The incident came to light on Sunday morning when her body was found near a hotel in Rein Bazar.

The victim (23), daughter of Raj Kumar (65) is a native of Narayankhed mandal of Sangareddy district and was residing at Dattatreyanagar in Asifnagar. The woman was pursuing LLB from Mahatma Gandhi law college and was also a volunteer in People's for animal society. She befriended Syed Mustafa who was also a volunteer of the society.

The two loved each other and decided to marry after some time. However, Mustafa started avoiding her who went to his residence on Saturday evening and confronted him about their marriage. Mustafa's brother Jameel who was also at home quarrelled with the victim. The argument between the trio continued for 4 am on Sunday morning and in a fit of rage, Mustafa and Jameel attacked her with knives and stabbed her to death.

The police shifted the woman's body to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) and registered a case against the accused.