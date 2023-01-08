Woman stabs husband to death in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: In a fit of rage a woman reportedly stabbed her husband. This incident took place in Shamshabad on Saturday night.

According to the sources, the man identified as V Raju is living with his wife at Shamshabad and on Saturday night he came home drunk and picked up quarrel with his wife over some issue and also thrashed her. The woman identified as Jyothi then allegedly stabbed Raju. Raju died on spot.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body of Raju to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem and arrested Jooyothi who was on the spot. A case was registered and an investigation is underway.