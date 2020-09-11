Worker burnt alive in fire at Pharma company in Hyderabad

A senior operator was burnt alive after a massive fire engulfed a pharmaceutical company here at Pashamailaram of Patancheru mandal in Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday night. He was identified as Ramakrishna.

The incident came to light on Friday morning after the company management learned about the worker's death. It said that the worker failed to escape from the fire after a portion of the ceiling fell on him and spread of poisonous gases due to the fire.

On the other hand, the cause of the incident has not been ascertained yet. The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The total worth of the damaged property is yet to be known.

In a similar occurrence, a fire broke out in a pharma company in the industrial area in Jeedimetla on April 26. The incident occurred due to a short circuit. However, no casualties have been reported.

The fire and the thick smoke emanating from the unit was noticed by the local residents who alerted the fire department and the police personnel. The police along with the fire department with the help of two fire engines doused the fire within an hour.