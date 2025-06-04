Wow! SWAT set up to squelch protests by women in Hyd’bad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand on Tuesday launched a 35-member ‘Swift Women Action Team’ (SWAT), specifically trained to manage female protesters.

Commissioner Anand noted that dharnas, rallies, and protests are frequent occurrences in the city, and the management of women during such events has often presented challenges. To overcome this, a team comprising 35 newly recruited women constables has been established at the Hyderabad Police Headquarters. The Commissioner elaborated that these women have received specialised training in karate over recent days, alongside specific instruction on the safe detention and management of women during protests. C V Anand stated that additional personnel will be recruited shortly, and the team will be expanded into two platoons, comprising a total of 42 members. He extended his congratulations to the officers and all team members who meticulously prepared the Swift Women Action Team.

Later, the Commissioner visited the Goshamahal Police Stadium, where police units are being relocated to facilitate the construction of the new Osmania General Hospital. C V Anand took stock of the relocation arrangements and the temporary stables established for the mounted platoon. The Commissioner explained that the police department’s existing blocks are being relocated due to the new Osmania Hospital building under construction. He informed that the horse ground and stables have been temporarily moved to a vacant space within the Goshamahal Police Stadium, adding that all departments belonging to the police force will be fully relocated and handed over to the Medical Department.

The Commissioner further explained that the government has allocated 11.5 acres to the Hyderabad City Police at this site. Two five-storey buildings are currently under construction: one will serve as a suitable facility for the City Security Wing (CSW), and the other will be designed for parking various vehicles seized across the city’s seven zones. Additionally, a new horse stable and ground are under preparation. He also mentioned that the government has allocated a further two acres adjacent to the Traffic Training Institute (TTI). The government has sanctioned Rs 55 crore for these constructions, and it has been decided that the Police Housing Corporation is expected to complete the construction of these buildings in approximately one year.