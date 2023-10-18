Yakutpura, Pride of AIMIM a live example of neglect

Hyderabad: AIMIM MLAs claim they are always with the people and their work starts after the poll results are out and hence there is no need for a manifesto. But what about a progress card about the development of the constituencies which are represented by the party MLAs?

This constituency has the largest Muslim majority slums in the city, AIMIM termed the Talab Katta, in Yakutpura constituency as the ‘pride of the party’. But the area is far from any kind of development. The segment lacks infra projects and road widenings. This is due to negligence and ignored by both representatives and administrators.

The most affected areas are the low-lying pockets of Talab Katta, Aman Nagar A and Aman Nagar B that are flooded during monsoons. Bad and uneven roads are problems being faced by the residents of Rein Bazar, Talab Katta, Bhavani Nagar, Edi Bazar, Kurmaguda, Bagh-e-Jahara, and several other localities under Yakutpura constituency. The nala which flows from Maula ka Chilla to Imlibun overflows whenever it rains, giving residents nightmares. Only the Santosh Nagar division of the segment has infra developments.

“The major issue is the nala and old drainage system. The look of localities clearly depicts that there has been no development for the past 25 years,”

The resident’s rue that due to lack of modernisation and government apathy towards development of Yakutpura constituency, the inhabitants here feel they must live with their woes, most of them relating to poor civic amenities - lack of basic infrastructure in vital sectors like education and health.

Not surprising then that residents of the segment have been suffering from perennial civic problems for years with no respite in sight even now as no one gives makes any promise an there is no manifesto.

Yakutpura is still counted as one among the most backward pockets of the Old City. It has the absence of educational institutions, healthcare facilities and basic civic amenities.

The main problem faced by residents is blocked drains which often leads to overflowing of sewage on the roads, bad and uneven roads. Also, the supply of drinking water too is not regular and most importantly poor sanitation in the segment.

According to residents, the sewers and drinking water pipes were laid decades back and were never replaced. The load on the sewer has increased due to increase in the population.

“There is literally nothing that the ruling party AIMIM has done in the past two decades. Even adequate drinking water supply has not been provided, they add. The same issues still plague the constituency. It is unfortunate, but it is the reality,” said Mohammed Ahmed, a resident of Yakutpura.

Abdul Rahman, a social activist said “The major issue is contaminated water supply from the taps. There have been several complaints on the issue, but officials never bothered and no public representative came to the rescue of the residents.