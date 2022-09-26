Youth attacks girl with sharp weapon for rejecting love proposal at OU campus

Hyderabad: A youngster attacked a girl with a sharp-edge weapon for rejecting his love proposal on Osmania University (OU) campus here on Saturday night. According to OU Inspector Ramesh Naik, victim, who hails from Bholakpur in Musheerabad area, working in a private medical store.

Attacker from same locality identified as Ranjit has been harassing 18-year-old to love him. Obliging to his request, she accompanied him for a brief talk at men's hostel on varsity campus. Argument broke between them after some time and the accused attacked her with a sharp weapon. She suffered an injury on her hand.



As victim cried for help, Ranjit fled from the spot. Passers-by informed police about the incident. On receiving information, OU police shifted the girl to a private hospital for treatment. Based on the complaint of girl's brother, the police registered a case and launched a hunt to nab the accused.