Youth must work towards serving society
Moinabad: Everyone can get educational degrees, but only when they are involved in community service along with academic degrees, they get recognition, said Chaitanya Deemed to be University Chancellor Dr Purushottam Reddy. Sailakshmi Palla received the VHA degree from the Pharmacy Department of Chaitanya Deemed to be University in Himayatnagar.
Sailakshmi received the VHA for her research paper submitted on the topic of Design Synthesis and Possible Biological Evolution of Novel 1.4 Benzoconjunction in PHA. She conducted her research under the supervision of Professor Puligulla Shankaraiah.
Speaking on the occasion, Purushottam Reddy said that research is very crucial for the country and it should be conducted with new technology in accordance with the changing times and to benefit the society.