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Cargo ship runs aground off Andhra coast
In Short
- Coast Guard rescues all 20 crew members
- ICG launches ship- and helicopter- assisted operation amid Cyclone Arnab conditions
Kakinada: A 180-metre-long bulk carrier, MV Sigma Pearl, ran aground in shallow waters near Antarvedi off the Kakinada coast after losing steerage amid strong winds and rough seas caused by Cyclone Arnab. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued all 20 crew members from the stranded vessel in a challenging operation on Wednesday last.
The vessel had sailed from Visakhapatnam after discharging its cargo when it encountered severe weather conditions in the Bay of Bengal during the early hours of October 28. The strong winds and turbulent sea reportedly caused the ship to lose steerage way, resulting in it running aground near Antarvedi.
On receiving the distress alert, the Indian Coast Guard immediately launched a coordinated rescue operation. Considering the adverse weather conditions, an offshore patrol vessel, Sujay, was deployed from Chennai to carry out the mission.
The Coast Guard launched boats from the patrol vessel to evacuate the stranded crew members. Simultaneously, a helicopter-assisted rescue operation was initiated from the air facility at Mogaltur in West Godavari district.
Through coordinated efforts, all 20 crew members were safely evacuated. The medical team aboard the Coast Guard vessel provided immediate medical assistance to the rescued personnel, who were reported to be in healthy condition.
The rescue operation was carried out shortly after the centre of Cyclone Arnab traversed the area on October 28.
With all crew members rescued, attention has now shifted to assessing the condition of MV Sigma Pearl and examining the feasibility of salvage operations. However, adverse weather and rough sea conditions are likely to pose challenges to the recovery of the stranded vessel and its movement to a sheltered location.
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