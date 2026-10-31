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Poll-related local holidays declared

In Short

The decision was taken to facilitate the smooth conduct of elections and enable employees working in government and private establishments in the election-bound areas to exercise their franchise on polling day.

Poll-related local holidays declared
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Poll-related local holidays declared

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Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector and District Election Officer Kirti Chekuri has declared local holidays on October 31, November 1 and November 3 in Nidadavole, Mandapeta and Kovvur municipalities in view of the upcoming general municipal elections.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Collector said the holidays would apply on October 31, the day before polling, November 1, polling day, and November 3, the day scheduled for counting of votes. The holidays would be applicable to government buildings, educational institutions and other buildings identified as polling stations, as well as government offices, local bodies and other government institutions within the jurisdiction of the three municipalities.

The decision was taken to facilitate the smooth conduct of elections and enable employees working in government and private establishments in the election-bound areas to exercise their franchise on polling day. The Collector said the Regional Joint Director of Higher Education, Regional Inspection Officer of Intermediate Education, District Education Officer and officials of other coordinating departments had been instructed to communicate the orders to the concerned educational institutions and departments.

Deekshitula Subrahmanyam
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Deekshitula Subrahmanyam

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Deekshitula RV Subrahmanyam is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, along with Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram districts. A journalist with experience of over three decades, he began his career as a Telugu mofussil reporter in 1991. He writes extensively on politics, tribal affairs, rural development, tourism, development, and human-interest stories He is the author of the six-part Telugu prose Ramayana Sitarama Kathasudha and has received several literary and journalistic honours, including the JCI Young Writer Award, Vadlamudi Rammohan Rao Memorial Award and Madduri Annapurnayya Memorial Award.

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East GodavariMunicipal ElectionsNidadavoleMandapetaKovvur
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