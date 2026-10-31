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Poll-related local holidays declared
In Short
The decision was taken to facilitate the smooth conduct of elections and enable employees working in government and private establishments in the election-bound areas to exercise their franchise on polling day.
Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector and District Election Officer Kirti Chekuri has declared local holidays on October 31, November 1 and November 3 in Nidadavole, Mandapeta and Kovvur municipalities in view of the upcoming general municipal elections.
In a statement issued on Friday, the Collector said the holidays would apply on October 31, the day before polling, November 1, polling day, and November 3, the day scheduled for counting of votes. The holidays would be applicable to government buildings, educational institutions and other buildings identified as polling stations, as well as government offices, local bodies and other government institutions within the jurisdiction of the three municipalities.
The decision was taken to facilitate the smooth conduct of elections and enable employees working in government and private establishments in the election-bound areas to exercise their franchise on polling day. The Collector said the Regional Joint Director of Higher Education, Regional Inspection Officer of Intermediate Education, District Education Officer and officials of other coordinating departments had been instructed to communicate the orders to the concerned educational institutions and departments.
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