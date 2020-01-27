161 new biz units given nod under TS-iPASS in Khammam: Collector RV Karnan

Khammam: Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPASS) has paved the way towards an investor-friendly environment for setting up new industrial units and employment generation in the district, said District Collector RV Karnan after hoisting the national flag in Khammam on Sunday.

The Collector informed that as many as 161 new industrial units were granted permission under TS-iPASS in Khammam in the current financial year and the entrepreneurs have made Rs 391.23 crore investments, which benefitted nearly 1,669 persons.

Similarly, SC/STs and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) were given an incentive of Rs 11.05 crore for 152 industrial units. As part of fisheries development, about 379.45 lakh fish seedlings were released into 988 tanks across the district.

In order to create space to store agriculture produce, 12 warehouses with 60,000 metric tonne capacity have been constructed by spending an amount of Rs 36 crore at various places in Khammam, Karnan informed.

Towards promotion of drip irrigation, Rs 85.52 crore was being spent in the year 2019-20, he said, adding that horticulture crops were being grown in 11.14 lakh acres in the district. Rythu Bima has benefitted as many 1,110 families and Rs 52.50 crore was handed over to the nominees.

Under Mission Bhagiratha as many as 554 over head tanks were built, 2,165 kilometres long pipelines were laid and 2.73 lakh tap connections were given. 370 habitations in Palair segment and 397 habitations in Wyra segment were being supplied water daily, the Collector informed.

Referring to Palle Pragathi programme, Karnan noted that 584 villages in the district have witnessed qualitative development during month-long activities from September 5 to October 6, 2019.

In Kothagudem, District Collector Rajat Kumar Saini hoisted the flag and presented a report on the development of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. The Collectors in both the districts presented merit certificates to best employees and elected members.